Live Now
School Closings

Police look for woman accused of stabbing cab driver

Local News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
stabbing graphic_-7450820518988397897

ARNOLD, Mo (AP).– Authorities are searching for a woman who repeatedly stabbed a St. Louis area cab driver and then stole his cab in an apparent dispute over a fare.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the attack happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday near the town of Arnold.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Capt. Gary Higginbotham said the cab has been found, abandoned about 10 miles (16.09 kilometers) away, but the woman is still on the loose.

The driver’s injuries aren’t life-threatening. He was able to seek help at a nearby home after the attack.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Blk Logo

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now