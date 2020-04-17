Police: Kansas City tow-truck operator shot fleeing driver

by: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP/The Kansas City Star) – Police say a Kansas City tow truck driver has been arrested, accused of chasing down and shooting a man whose vehicle he had been trying to tow.

The Kansas City Star had previously described the Tuesday night incident as a rolling gun battle between two tow truck drivers. But the newspaper reports police determined the shooting occurred after the victim spotted two tow trucks preparing to tow his vehicle, jumped into the driver’s seat and drove off.

Investigators say 42-year-old Prentiss Burks followed in his tow truck, opening fire on the fleeing vehicle and shooting the man twice in the legs.

Burks has been charged with second-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and a weapons count.

