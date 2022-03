ROLLA, Mo. — Rolla School District leaders released students early Tuesday morning after a report of a suspicious package was filed.

Authorities say they are currently at Rolla High School and are determining the credibility of the threat. Officers placed the building in secure mode. Students will have the rest of the day off.

The district is busing non-drivers to Gale Bullman Multipurpose Center on the Missouri S&T campus. The students will then be bused home.