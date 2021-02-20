Police investigating overnight vehicle shooting on Highway 65

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield Police Department is currently investigating an overnight shooting where an unknown gold SUV, possibly a Chevy Tahoe, followed and shot at another driver on Highway 65.

Police were dispatched at 10 p.m. Friday, February 19 to the 1900 block of S. Glenstone Avenue to reports of an assault weapon violation.

The victim said an SUV blocked her car in a private parking lot. Once the victim was able to drive away, the SUV pursued her onto Highway 65.

Approaching Sunshine, the SUV pulled up beside the victim and opened fire. They were uninjured, but damage was sustained to their car.

The SUV was being driven by an unknown female with two male passengers.

The incident is currently being investigated by SPD.