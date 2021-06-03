Police investigating double fatal crash near Chadwick

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A single-vehicle crash leaving two people dead is being investigated on Highway H south of Chadwick on Thursday, June 3.

According to Sergeant Mike McClure, with the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), neither the victims nor the vehicle has been identified.

McClure said the vehicle was found down an embankment off of Highway H and there is no confirmation on how long the vehicle had been there.

A coroner is on the scene as well as crash team working to recreate the crash.

KOLR10 has a crew trying to gather more information on the scene.