Police investigate second armed robbery at a Dairy Queen in west-central Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Officers with the Springfield Police Department are investigating an armed robbery at a Dairy Queen W. College Street.

Police say the robbery happened at a Dairy Queen at 2300 W. College Street around 3:40 p.m. Thursday. SPD believes the suspect is a male in his 20s or 30s with clean-cut facial hair.

Police tell Ozarks First there was a K9 search for the suspect but he was not found and the search has ended.

SPD says this is the second time that Dairy Queen has been robbed in the past week.

This is a developing story.