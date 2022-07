MONETT, Mo. — Two people were found dead in their home by police in Monett June 30.

The Monett Police Department found 71-year-old Daniel Olson and his spouse, 64-year-old Tamara Olson, dead in their home near West Nellie Avenue and North Central Avenue. The police are investigating the incident, but said there is no indication of danger to the Monett community in a press release sent Saturday, June 2.