BOLIVAR, Mo.– Police in Bolivar are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting early Monday morning (3/23/2020).

Police say around 5:30 a.m. they responded to the 200 block of West Buffalo Rd. for reports of shots being fired.

When they arrived, they found a white male dead inside the home.

A Hispanic male with a mustache, beard, and the number 13 tattooed on his face has been identified as the suspect.

