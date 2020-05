SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Police responded today (5/11/20 )to an armed robbery shortly after noon at a title loan business in the 1400 block of East Kearney.

According to officers at the scene, two men wearing masks robbed the Mid-America Title Loan store at gunpoint and fled in a vehicle.

OzarksFirst has a reporter at the scene.

We will update this story when more information is available.