Police identify victim in homicide investigation at the Welcome Inn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department has released the identity of a man who was shot at a motel Thursday morning.

According to a press release, police have identified the man as 26-year-old Dylan A. Hill of Springfield.

Police responded to the scene around 12:45 a.m. at the Welcome Inn at 3550 E. Evergreen after a caller reported a man had been shot.

The release says SPD has identified a person of interest and is currently interviewing the person.

SPD asks anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

This investigation marks the fifth homicide in Springfield in 2021.