Police identify victim in homicide investigation at the Welcome Inn

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department has released the identity of a man who was shot at a motel Thursday morning.

According to a press release, police have identified the man as 26-year-old Dylan A. Hill of Springfield.

Police responded to the scene around 12:45 a.m. at the Welcome Inn at 3550 E. Evergreen after a caller reported a man had been shot.

The release says SPD has identified a person of interest and is currently interviewing the person.

SPD asks anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

This investigation marks the fifth homicide in Springfield in 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Weather App Team 300x250

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now