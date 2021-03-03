Police identify victim in fatal pedestrian accident on Fremont

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department has identified the victim and released new information on a fatal car versus pedestrian crash on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the victim has been identified as 73-year-old Phyllis D. Tinsley.

Police say the vehicle, a Ford Escape driven by a 74-year-old man, was traveling south on Fremont when the man had a medical emergency and went off the road, striking Tinsley on the sidewalk.

Tinsley died at the scene of the crash, and the driver and his passenger were sent to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say this is the second fatal car crash in Springfield for 2021.