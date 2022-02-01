SPRINGFIELD, Mo — Springfield police have identified the bodies of two men found dead at the National Cemetery on East Seminole Monday. Police say the men had gunshot wounds.

Springfield Police identify the men as 38-year-old Mark D Young and 46-year-old Justin S. Baker. Both were from Springfield, and police have notified both men’s families.

According to a news release, the Springfield Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is investigating this incident. Detectives have determined that the men knew each other and had been living together.

Detectives are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).