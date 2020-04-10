Police ID man dead in double shooting on Lee’s Summit lawn

Local News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
police lights_1444555106911.jpg

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) – Police in suburban Kansas City have identified a man investigators say shot a woman outside a Lee’s Summit home before turning the gun on himself.

Police said in a news release Friday that 28-year-old Timothy Batrez was the shooter and died in the attempted murder-suicide.

Police say the woman he shot was his aunt. Police have declined to release her name, but say she is expected to survive her injuries.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon in the front yard of the home, and investigators quickly determined that Batrez had shot the woman, then shot himself. Police have not said what led up to the shooting.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Yes were open 300x250

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now