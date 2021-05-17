Police found Springfield man dead with multiple gunshot wounds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Police said a Springfield man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on May 17, 2021, at approximately 12:37 a.m.

The Springfield Police Department said officers were dispatched to 3231 W. Page Street for a well-being check. The officers discovered the deceased man on the property when they arrived.

According to police, the man was 41-year-old James R. Kenney.

Kenney’s next of kin has been notified and police are still searching for a suspect.

If you have any information on Kenney’s death, you are asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.