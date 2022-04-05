OZARK, Mo. — Comments of condolences are flooding one Facebook post from the Ozark Police Department announcing the death of one of their K9s named Bump.

The post said Bump was nine years old and worked with Corporal Daisha Smith during his career.

Bump, according to the police, helped find evidence and worked with agencies on narcotic deployments. He was living out his retirement at Corporal Smith’s home.

The beloved police dog’s burial will be at the Police Service Dog Memorial on South Lone Pine in Springfield.