Police: Death of Kansas City woman last week ruled homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Police in Kansas City say the death last week of a woman who reportedly had hit her head against a wall inside her apartment has now been ruled a homicide.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s office determined the woman’s injuries were caused by blunt force trauma to the head and classified her death as a homicide, the city’s 46th this year.

Officers were called Wednesday morning to an apartment near the Wheeler Downtown Airport after medics found the injured woman.

She was taken to a hospital, where she died. Police have not released her name.

No arrests had been reported by Monday morning.