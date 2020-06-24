Police confirm the reason behind Golden Pond apartment shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield police have confirmed that the resident of an apartment is the one who pulled the trigger in the fatal shooting at the Golden Pond Apartments on June 17, 2020.

Police believe that Joshua Woods, who was shot and killed in the incident, and one other man were attempting to break into the apartment at the time of the incident.

Woods was taken to a hospital but would later die from their injuries.

Police believe Woods was just outside the front door of a third-floor apartment trying to force his way into the Golden Pond Apartment when a resident shot him inside the unit. Lt. Curt Ringgold, with SPD, said blood could be seen in the breezeway.

The victim was then found on the street on Hillcrest near the Kum and Go at the intersection of Hillcrest Avenue and Republic Road about a block down from the apartment complex.

The resident was not arrested.

Police say the second suspect in the attempted break-in is still at large.