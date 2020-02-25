Police confirm 1 dead in shooting at Maryland Heights Community Center; suspect in custody after shootout

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KTVI)– Police confirm one woman is dead after a shooting at the Maryland Heights Community Center Monday night, with a suspect in custody after an exchange of gunfire with a Maryland Heights Police officer.

In a late-night news conference, Police Chief Bill Carson said that around 8 p.m., a woman was shot and killed near the front desk at the facility. Carson said another woman came out of the building and told a police office officer, who had just left the Center, which houses a police department substation.

“Everything I’ve been told is that the officer did not hesitate, he immediately went inside, he did not wait for backup….as soon as he walked through the front door he was confronted by the gunman,” Carson told reporters, who said the officer did call for backup, drawing help from neighboring police units from around St. Louis County.

The two exchanged gunfire. Chief Carson said the suspect was struck but did not elaborate on the extent of injuries. The officer was not injured and no one else inside the building was injured.

The fatal shooting was captured on surveillance, Carson said. Police are still in the process of interviewing witnesses and expect the scene at the Community Center to be processed for several more hours.

Police have not released any identities of those involved and have no information on a possible motive. Another news conference is planned for 10 am Tuesday morning.