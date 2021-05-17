Police chief says vehicle noise ordinance to be enforced in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The city of Springfield is ramping up enforcement on noisy vehicles after City Council and 911 reported being overwhelmed with several complaints.

Springfield’s Police Chief Paul Williams said there is an ordinance in the city on excessively loud vehicles and it has been around for many years; it’s considered a quality of life issue.

“It’s not just loud, but excessively loud and the occupying speed and careless driving that associated with these vehicles, motorcycles, cars and trucks,” said Williams.

These complaints, according to Williams, will now be top of mind for some officers.

“Not a great use to take somebody away from regular patrol duties or investigative duties to focus on this, but certainly something to utilize some overtime money and get some officers out there doing some focused enforcement just on this issue,” said Williams.

Just by making the ordinance known, Williams believes it will help the cause.

“Want to make sure people are aware of this, and I think it sometimes has an effect of that person who may be involved in such activity like that to cause them to ramp back and not do, be respectful of others, and that would be the best thing,” said Williams. “if we could prevent and slow down, literally slow down a lot of this activity without having to do a lot of enforcement.”

The ordinance specifically bans vehicles without mufflers, with muffler cutouts or have muffler openings.

Williams said anyone who gets pulled over for a loud vehicle will get a fine.