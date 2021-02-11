Police, auto body shops see increase in needs during icy conditions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Police officers have been overloaded trying to assist drivers who have been in accidents, but those working on getting drivers back on the road are just as busy.

Body Shops like Hammer’s Autoworks are starting to fill up, as ice has encased streets all over the place. Vice President of Operations Aaron Bruton believes this is just the beginning.

“Volume-wise, we definitely see a pickup anytime this kind of weather pattern happens,” said Bruton. “Truthfully though, it’ll probably be 4-5 days before we just go ballistic. A lot of people that are having accidents currently go home, process it, make the insurance calls, and then call us and figure out what the next step is. Next week for us will probably be insane.”

You’ve heard it before: icy conditions require patience. But if you do find yourself in an accident, Lt. Curt Ringgold with the Springfield Police Department says patience is just as important as you wait for help.

“If it’s a slide off on the side of the road or something, like on a highway, just stay in your vehicle call us let us get out there and help you,” said Ringgold. “We don’t want somebody to slide into them.”

Ringgold said if the cars are drivable, drivers are uninjured, not impaired and properly licensed they won’t respond to those incidents. He advises keeping a blanket, phone charger and first aid kit in your vehicle in case you find yourself waiting.