Police at standoff at Kimberling City condos

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol SWAT team is at a standoff at the Point Holiday Condos in Kimberling City, Missouri.

According to Sgt. Mike McClure, with MSHP, the Kimberling City Police Department got a call around 10 a.m. about a burglary in progress.

McClure said a male suspect went into an empty condo, fired off some gunshots, and left.

The resident of the condo returned and saw the front door of the condo open and damage done inside.

McClure said the suspect went back downstairs into another room where the Stone County Sheriff, Kimberling City Police and MSHP are currently trying to get him out.

Highway Patrol said another person is in the room with the suspect, but no threats have been made toward the second person in the condo.

Negotiators are on the scene trying to peacefully resolve the situation.

This is a developing story.