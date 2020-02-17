Police arrest Rogers man suspected in rape of 12-year-old girl

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Authorities arrested a 37-year-old Rogers man on felony rape charges on Thursday, according to a press release from the Bentonville Police Department.

On February 10, 2020, police say a 12-year-old girl approached an unknown adult, later identified as Samuel Ayala-Guzman, for directions to a family member’s house.

The 37-year-old allegedly guided her behind a privacy fence that surrounds a dumpster instead, where he then raped her.

Ayala-Guzman is being held in the Benton County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Blk Logo

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now