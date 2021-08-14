Police arrest one person in connection to a homicide in Lebanon, Missouri

LEBANON, Mo. — Authorities have launched a homicide investigation after a woman was shot and killed Friday night in Lebanon.

The Lebanon Police Department identified the victim as Brenda Rogers, 53, of Lebanon. One person has been arrested in connection to the homicide.

On Friday, August 13, officers responded to the 500 block of Polk Street in Lebanon to a report of shots fired inside a residence. According to police, this is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.