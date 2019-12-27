Pokin Around — December 27, 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Roy Kester, 77, was thinking about his “Wonder Years” of growing up in Springfield when he decided to give me a call.

He was about 9 and lived a few blocks from what was then a magical and mysterious place — a pond on a small parcel at the northwest corner of East Blaine Street and North Yates Avenue.

“I caught some big bass in there once,” says Kester, who lives in Republic. “It was quite a place. I always figured there could be a lot of things hidden in that pond.











“The house across the street from it was owned by an old boy by the name of Bill Collins. He used to raise worms for fishing. He grew big ol’ red river worms.”

According to Kester, the pond “has not changed a bit.”

In summary, he set the story hook and I bit; I went to take a look.

The pond remains but it has changed — a lot — according to those who live nearby.

It’s been silted over for many years and no longer is a preferred fishing hole.

Curious neighbors tell me a new owner has been filling the pond with dirt.

“We have no idea what they are intending to do with it,” says Nila Hood, who has lived nearby with husband Eddie for 32 years.

“They have been filling the pond in since the first part of this year,” she says. “What I do know is that they will never be able to fill it in.”

That’s because the pond is fed by several springs, she says.

Children could fish and swim

When the Hoods first moved onto North Yates Avenue, the family that lived in the house across the street also owned the pond.

“It was a showplace,” Hood recalls.

The owner, Johnny Kraichely, grew flowers around the pond and built a small rowboat for children.

Neighborhood kids could play, fish and swim there as long as they first asked Kraichely for permission, she says.

Hood says her children and grandchildren once fished there.

I checked our archives and John Kraichely died at age 59 in 1989 and the property was sold in 1992.

Chris Gatley, who founded 417 Rentals Limited Liability Company, is one of several prior owners.

He bought the pond property — which is only .32 acres — and the nearby house in 2010.

Over the years, many of Gatley’s hundreds of rentals have been cited as being nuisance properties.

Jacy Schafer lives in the house just north of the pond. He tells me he rents to own and that he still fishes in the pond once in a while.

“It’s pretty bad right now,” he says.

Schafer tells me he thinks the pond is going to be filled and made into a park — I find out later from the owner this is not the case.

Francisco Javier Galvan lives on the next street over — North Oak Grove Avenue.

The backyard of the house he rents abuts the fence that encloses the pond and the surrounding tree.

He leads me to his backyard and shows me a rug or a blanket that hangs like a screen from a tree branch; he tells me his wife was frightened when she saw a man in the wooded area.

She thinks the man was homeless and living near their backyard.

David A. Pitts says he bought the pond “real cheap” from Gatley and has no plans for it other than to occasionally dump a load of dirt in it.

Pitts owns David Pitts Properties Limited Liability Company and DAP Backhoe & Trucking Service.

He says he builds houses and sometimes will unload dirt at the pond.

In fact, when I was at the site this week to take photos a dump truck showed up.

“I bought it because I thought it was neat,” he says. “Everybody has asked me if it’s going to be a park.

“I asked the city if they would ever be interested in it and they said no.”

Pitts tells me he has heard the pond was created decades ago when dirt was needed to raise the elevation for a railroad crossing over North Glenstone Avenue.

When I first heard Roy’s story, I thought the headline would be: The Pond that Time Forgot.

Obviously, that won’t work.

It’s more like: The Pond that Time Caught up With.

These are the views of News-Leader columnist Steve Pokin, who has been at the paper seven years, and over his career has covered everything from courts and cops to features and fitness. He can be reached at 836-1253, spokin@gannett.com, on Twitter @stevepokinNL or by mail at 651 N. Boonville, Springfield, MO 65806.