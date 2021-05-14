Podcast on Springfield’s biggest unsolved mystery

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A writer and editor in New York City is hoping to shed some light on one of Springfield’s biggest mysteries. The story of the “Three Missing Women,” also known as the “Springfield Three,” captured people’s attention all across the Ozarks. Now, Anne Roderique-Jones, a Springfield native, is sharing the unsolved mystery through a podcast.

“For something like this not only to happen but to never have been solved is unimaginable,” said Roderique-Jones.

Roderique-Jones was 12-years-old back in June of 1992 when three women vanished from their home in Springfield. Suzie Streeter, Sherill Levitt, and Stacy McCall disappeared on June 7, 1992. Days turned into weeks, and weeks turned into years.

“As a young girl, I remember it being on the news,” said Roderique-Jones. “I remember the bright yellow posters everywhere, and I remember the conversation in our house about how things would change because it was certainly a scary time.”

Rodrique-Jones is now a journalist in New York City, which is thousands of miles from her hometown. However, the memories of that summer in 1992 were never far from her mind.

“I thought it would certainly be solved,” said Roderique-Jones. “I think everyone in Springfield thought it would be solved. One continuous thread throughout the podcast is everyone saying stuff like this doesn’t happen in Springfield, Missouri.”

Now, she is bringing the case to the forefront of a lot more minds.

“I felt like a podcast would be a great way to reach a broader audience as well as letting everyone involved tell their story,” said Roderique-Jones.

There will be eight episodes in “The Springfield Three- A Small Town Disappearance.”

“I think the reason people are so interested in this case is that it is really hard to make one person disappear, but to make three people disappear with virtually no trace of evidence or DNA or disruption is just kind of mind-boggling,” said Roderique-Jones.

Roderique-Jones is hoping to keep the story alive while detectives continue to search and families continue to hope.

“While we think of this in terms of a maybe a poster that we remember being up, or there is one still tattered and hanging on a wall of a restaurant in Springfield, this is something that friends and family of these women think about constantly,” said Roderique-Jones.

The podcast will be released on May 25, 2021, and you can download it wherever you get your podcast.