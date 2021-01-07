Pleasant Hope facility looking to hire people to work in beef processing plant

PLEASANT HOPE, Mo. — A beef processing plant in the process of being built in Pleasant Hope, Missouri, is looking to hire job seekers to work in its 100,000 square foot facility.

Pam Johnson, the director of human resources, said she is working with Missouri Prime Beef Packers to figure out what kind of employees it wants working in its facility.

“Here we focus on doing the right thing: for the employee, the animal, the consumer,” Johnson says. “We are going to take care of our team members. The owners and management team have fully embraced the ‘show me’ culture, and they want to show current and potential team members that they will be taken care of. We are offering great pay and benefits as well as continued encouragement to improve and learn new skills. As people strive to grow, they will be rewarded.”

The plant will have the capacity to process up to 500 cows per day, but director of operations Mike Schmeling said their focus is more on quality.

“We are not a big plant that is solely focused on the number of head processed per hour,” said Schmeling. “We are flexible. We can respond to market changes, consumer demands, or other unexpected factors like COVID-19 as well as, if not better than, anyone in the industry.”

Nick Paschkov, COO of Missouri Prime Beef Packers, hopes for the plant to positively impact the community.

“The ownership has shown their commitment to the longevity and success of this plant by empowering us to use our experience to design a state-of-the-art beef processing plant that will be a model for future facilities,” Paschkov states. “This company emphasizes food and employee safety and product quality over volume production, and our design accounts for that.”

The construction phase of the plant is underway to process both fed and non-fed beef cattle. Missouri Prime Beef said it’s searching for people who can supply cows and buy products along with those seeking employment.

Those interested can look at Missouri Prime Beef’s website or call 417-462-6727.