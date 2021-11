SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Plaza Towers will be getting a new look.

According to Derek Smith, the community director of Plaza Towers, the old sign on the building, which has been there for almost 50 years, will be replaced with a digital sign.

The new digital sign will be framed on the top and will look like another level of the building. There is no word yet on when the digital sign will be completed.

The Plaza Towers is also having interior and exterior remodeling.