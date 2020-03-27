Plato’s Cave provides low-income housing in response to community shut down

BRANSON, Mo.– Plato’s Cave in Branson is trying to help people who are now out of work because of COVID-19.

They are providing an alternative to low-income housing while businesses are shut down, and people are out of work.

Plato’s Cave is offering rooms for $200 for the first month. The first two months are discounted in hopes that in May, businesses will be open and jobs will be back.

This is to create an alternative for families impacted by COVID-19 that would otherwise have to live in extended-stay motels.

The rent includes all utilities, including internet and cable. The gym and the pool are currently closed until further notice for health and safety reasons.

Plato’s Cave is currently doing virtual tours for those looking to move to help keep social distancing.

CEO of Plato’s Cave, Richard Rubin, says it is also a great deal for those who want to live alone during the pandemic.

Plato’s Cave currently has about 65 rooms available.

Rubin says he plans on opening around 60 more rooms in the next two weeks.