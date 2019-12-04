Plato’s Cave becomes affordable housing during the rise of extended stay closures

BRANSON, Mo. — A place intentionally opened for international workforce housing is now an all-inclusive affordable housing development.

Ronda Cady, general manager of Plato’s Cave, says they’re hoping to help families displaced by the rash of extended stay closures.

“We are changing all of our units to studios and one-bedroom apartments,” Cady said. “They will have furnishings if you need them. It will be a little bit extra. And we will be doing it in the next few weeks.”

Studio apartments will be going for $495 a month and one-bedrooms for $695.

Pets are welcome but trouble makers are not.

“The property is security patrolled and as well as we’re going to be putting a gate around the entire property within the next 30 to 60 days hopefully, weather permitting,” Cady said.

Background checks will be done on all applicants.

“We’re trying to create a community for affordable housing here that’s going to provide a safe and clean environment for people to stay,” Cady said.

Plato’s Cave resident, Marsha Castle, went from full time to part-time work.

“I’m retired. But, then I went back to work so that I could afford something,” Castle said. “This was a find.”

Cady says that their new set up still offers housing to international workers.

“We’re gonna be doing them with the sponsors directly, just contracted,” Cady said. “So, we’ve already talked to most of the sponsors already about what they’re thinking they’re going to have for next year.”

Cady says in order to help people out, they are offering half off rent until the first part of next year.