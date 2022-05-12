AURORA, Mo. – The Aurora Police Department has confirmed a plane went down near the Aurora Airport at about 10:47 am on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

An employee at the airport says there are two ambulances, a fire truck, and several police vehicles at the scene about half a mile south of the airstrip.

The Aurora Rural Fire Protection District shared on Facebook that the pilot was the only person on board the plane.

The Aurora Fire Department confirmed that the pilot was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The Aurora Rural Fire Protection District says the plane hit power lines as it was falling and that crews are working to fix them.

According to the City of Aurora Facebook Page, westbound traffic on Highway 60 is being redirected through town at the Business 60 and Highway 60 intersection on Church Street to Elliott Street.

Eastbound traffic is being detoured at the Highway 39 and Highway 60 intersection through town to Elliott then Business 60 east on Church Street.

OzarksFirst has a crew on the way and is working to get more information.