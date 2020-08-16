Plane crashes in Osage Beach near Grand Glaize Airport, two dead

UPDATE 3:03 p.m.

Osage Beach officials released a statement saying the crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16, near Sleepy Hollow Road.

Two people were on board the plane and both died. The names of the individuals are not being released at this time.

According to officials, Emergency Services are still on the scene.

This crash is currently an ongoing investigation. KOLR 10 will post updates as they arrive.

UPDATE 2:04 p.m.

Officials on site have stated anybody on board the plane is presumed to be dead.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been contacted by the airport regarding the incident.

Original Article:

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — A plane crash has occurred in a wooded area south of Grand Glaize Airport in Osage Beach.

No information has been made available on how many people were involved in the crash or if there were any survivors.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.