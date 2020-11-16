Places of worship use guidelines to protect people from COVID-19 during holidays

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Places of worship in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley have been hosting services under new suggested COVID-19 guidelines.

Some of the new guidelines for places of worship issued by Governor Asa Hutchinson include having masks worn at all times and implementing six-foot social distancing.

With Thanksgiving nearing, United Methodist Church’s Pastor Doug Phillips is asking those who traveled to see family to stay home for Sunday service.

“The struggle is you don’t really know where the members of your family have been, and as that bubble gets bigger and bigger and bigger, there’s so much more potential than somebody potentially has this virus that’s not showing any symptoms,” said Phillips.

More information on the Springfield-Greene County Health Department Thanksgiving guidelines can be found on its website.