Pizzas sold to help find missing Alex Holden in California

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As the search for Alex Holden continues in Sacramento, California a group of people in the Ozarks is hosting a fundraiser to help with his family’s financial resources.

Holden is the son of Greene County judge Calvin Holden and associate judge Margaret Palmietto.

The 25-year-old hasn’t been seen since New Year’s Eve.

The benefit is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 12, at Vito’s Kitchen.

It will start at 11 a.m. Sunday and wrap up at 7 p.m.

The group will be making simple pizzas in exchange for a suggested donation of $100.

Organizers say it will probably be the worst and most expensive pizza you will ever buy but the money will go a long way in helping find Alex Holden.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Blk Logo

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories