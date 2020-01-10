Pizzas sold to help find missing Alex Holden in California

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As the search for Alex Holden continues in Sacramento, California a group of people in the Ozarks is hosting a fundraiser to help with his family’s financial resources.

Holden is the son of Greene County judge Calvin Holden and associate judge Margaret Palmietto.

The 25-year-old hasn’t been seen since New Year’s Eve.

The benefit is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 12, at Vito’s Kitchen.

It will start at 11 a.m. Sunday and wrap up at 7 p.m.

The group will be making simple pizzas in exchange for a suggested donation of $100.

Organizers say it will probably be the worst and most expensive pizza you will ever buy but the money will go a long way in helping find Alex Holden.