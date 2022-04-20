SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – This week, students across SPS are MAP testing. Pipkin Middle School teachers Jacque Lazarz and Laiken Bailey released a song of encouragement to students.

Tuesday, April 19th, Pipkin students began MAP testing. Art teacher Lazarz and behavior specialist Bailey dropped a rap video for students on Twitter stating:

“I know it’s Time” officially dropped today at 10AM. Big B and Lil L are back at it again. Don’t question the lengths ⁦@LaikenBailey⁩ and I will go to encourage students.

This isn’t the first time Pipkin Middle has made music to encourage their students. Last year they performed The Downtown School, a parody on Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road, which can be seen here.

Pipkin weren’t the only ones to cheer on students. At McGregor Elementary School, Parkview High School football players and cheerleaders greeted students Wednesday morning. A video by Springfield Public Schools was shared on their Twitter account:

MAP, or the Measure of Academic Progress, is a computerized adaptive test that helps teachers, parents, and administrators improve learning for all students and make informed decisions to promote a child’s academic growth.

When taking the MAP test, the difficulty of each question is based on how well a student answers all the previous questions. As the student answers correctly, questions become more difficult. If the student answers incorrectly, the questions become easier. Students are assessed on their math, reading, and science knowledge.