Pipe freezes, bursts in Missouri State University building

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — According to Missouri State University, the Blair Shannon Building suffered some water damage due to a sprinkler pipe break.

“We’ve had some damage to our heating system as well, so we’re working on restoring that, so we can have heat in the building,” said Brad Kielhofner, with university engineer and director facilities management at Missouri State University. “Domestic water, also, we experienced some pipe breaks on that as well, so there’s damage scattered in other areas of the building as well.”

The incident causing the most substantial damage started just before midnight on Tuesday, Feb. 16. After the pipe froze, water sprayed out and went straight through the roof.

“We’re hoping that this is the worst that we have, and we don’t see a lot more of this,” said Kielhofner. “But with the weather we’ve had, it’s just been extraordinary.”

Nobody was hurt by the damages and custodial staff was able to call for help when they saw what was happening.

Kielhofner said the pipe-bursts should not cause danger to students.

“If any students or anyone sees something leaking, or anything suspicious, make sure you give our safety officers a call, that’s 836, 5509, they’ll have someone out there to look at it right away,” said Kielhofner. “The quicker we can respond to that type of thing, the less damage it will have.”

The damage done at the Blair Shannon Building has since been cleaned up by staff and a crew is working on repairs.