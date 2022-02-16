BRANSON, Mo. (KNWA/KFTA) — Herschend Enterprises, the parent company of Silver Dollar City, announced Wednesday the opening of PINK Adventure Tours, a tour company that will take adventurers off-road through the Ozarks in its signature pink Jeeps.

The adventure company, founded in 1960, is renowned for its off-road excursions with current attractions in Sedona, Las Vegas, the Grand Canyon, and the Smoky Mountains.

According to a press release, adventurers will follow in the footsteps of the fabled pioneer “Old Man” Baird on an exclusive off-road trail that climbs to the summit of Baird Mountain – one of the tallest points in Taney County. Select routes will include the Downtown to Mountaintop Tour, which will travel through Historic Downtown Branson before taking in scenic views of Lake Taneycomo.

The “Lakes and Landmarks Tour” will take travelers past Ozark valleys and along the shore of Table Rock Lake and Table Rock Dam. With full panoramic lake and mountain views throughout every tour, the company said it looks forward to fully immersing guests into cherished and historic views in a thrilling way that has never been done before.

Tours begin March 15 and will depart at the PINK Adventure hub, located at 3310 76 Country Blvd. Ste D, in Branson. The site is currently under construction but will be completed before the opening.

Also, those interested in working at PINK Adventures can apply for positions here. According to the release, Herschend Enterprises recently announced it will cover 100% of tuition, fees, and books for employees who wish to further their education through its “GROW U” initiative.

I am beyond excited for folks of all ages to get off the beaten path for a wild ride with PINK – Branson’s off-road adventure tours. Guests will enjoy a rugged climb to the top of one of Taney County’s highest peaks and experience the wild, hidden and natural gems that make the region that I personally call home so special. John Fitzgibbons III, PINK Adventure Tours President

You can purchase advance tickets on their site at pinkadventuretours.com/bransontours.