Pigs race of a delicious prize at the Empire Fairgrounds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Elvis Pigley, Snoop Hoggie Hogg, Notorious P.I.G. are racing at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds for one prize: An Oreo cookie.

These pigs race five times a day.

That will continue until August 3.

Chase Thompson, a pig race spectator, says he goes to see these races every year he goes to the fair. “It’s one thing I make sure I stop every year I come to the pig race.”

Thompson has been going to the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds for seven years.

What keeps him coming back is the entertainment, food the pig races. “There’s been other stuff that you know it’s fun, one-offs and everything but I can’t miss the pigs. I love the pigs.”

Pig race announcer, Montee Mcclurg, says the race has been a fairgrounds tradition since he was a little kid.

People get to watch the race from the bleachers.

The course may seem small, but Mcclurg says fair-goers are in for a treat. “We have three pig races! Not just one we do three!”

Four pigs race around the track for a small, yet delicious prize, an Oreo cookie. “They won’t run for the cheap brands. They can taste the difference and they like the Oreo’s better than the others.”

McClurg says.

These pigs also have funny names.

Like Snoop Hoggie Hogg, Notorious P.I.G. And Elvis Pigley.

One woman in attendance, Pam Smith, says those names show how the fairgrounds really cares about its animals. “I mean that’s what the fair is all about. Animals, all the way they show. We were just over in the Belgian horses and looking at them and having a good time.”

These pig races happen five times a day.

McClurg says it’s an event you can’t miss. “You gotta see it. If you’ve never seen a pig race you have no idea what you’re missing. It is so much fun.”