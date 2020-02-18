Pier 1 closing stores nationwide after announcing it’s millions of dollars in debt

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Pier 1 announced today its hundreds of millions of dollars in debt.

Almost four hundred and 50 stores will be closed nationwide.

Many of those stores have already closed or are already in the process of going out of business.

That includes the Pier 1 in Branson.

However, the Springfield Pier 1 will stay open.

The closures follow other big retailer problems like Sears and Macy’s, which both have also filed for bankruptcy.

Box stores are having a tough time competing with online sales.