PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — Overnight flooding left Highway U in Pulaski County in pieces Thursday morning.

Both the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri Department of Transportation shared pictures on social media Thursday morning and said Route U at Tavern Creek is closed. The water flooded the road and did damage under the bridge.

Drivers can use Routes 42 and BB to drive around the flooding.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are checking out other low water crossings in the county.