PHOTOS: Two OTC sheep give birth to three lambs

NIXA, Mo. – Three lambs were born at the Ozarks Technical College Richwood Valley Campus on Wednesday.
The sheep are part of the OTC Agriculture Program.
In September 2020, 12 Katahdin sheep (10 ewes and two rams) along with five steers were donated to OTC. Students have been involved in all the day-to-day care of the sheep since their arrival, including feedings, veterinary care, and hoof care.
“We had one set of twins and one single born today. We have eight more ewes who could give birth at any time. We were in class when the sheep were giving birth, and a person walking on the trail stopped by the agriculture building to tell us the lambs were making their debut. Even the students who grew up on farms were eager to see these baby lambs. To see the excitement on their faces when we heard that the first lambs were arriving was just really cool.”Rob Flatness, Agriculture Instructor, OTC