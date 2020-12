REPUBLIC, Mo. — The Grinch is in Republic hosting photoshoots for charity.

Jeremy Mathis and his wife, Tambera, were inspired by a social media trend called ‘Photo with the Grinch’ to make their own version in their community.

“We’re going to donate quite a bit back and get some presents for the less fortunate and just try to do right,” said Mathis.

A 15-minute session with the Grinch will cost $30 for 7-10 photos. A session can be scheduled on their Facebook page.