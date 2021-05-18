PHOTOS: Aurora Rural Fire Protection District responds to water rescue calls due to flooding

This photo is courtesy of the Aurora Rural Fire Protection District.

AURORA, Mo. — The Aurora Rural Fire Protection District responded to water rescue calls Monday night, May 17, 2021, after receiving nearly seven inches of rain in just six hours, according to the Fire Protection District

As water levels climbed several calls for help came in at the same time. The District also assisted other agencies such as the Marionville City Fire and the Monett Rural Fire Protection District.

The Purdy Fire Protection District also partnered with the Aurora Rural Fire Protection District for a swift water rescue team.

