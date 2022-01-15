PHOTO GALLERY: Snow has come to the Ozarks – here’s what to expect

Tune into OzarksFirst’s Facebook Live and let meteorologist T.J. Springer keep you up to date with the weather as it happens, going live every hour all Saturday morning!

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Snow is on the ground in the Ozarks this Saturday!

The team at OzarksFirst took to documenting what things look like in our neck of the woods, both from home and at the station. Check it out:

  • The snowy view outside our newsroom!
  • The wintery view outside KOLR10!
  • Be sure to clear those car windows before you head out!

Some areas may already be finding slick roads to greet them, and meteorologist T.J. Springer expects that to continue as the day progresses, with some areas in our northern Arkansas communities potentially seeing up to 10″ of snowfall. For his full forecast, click the story below:

As you head out this morning you may find roads partially coated depending on where you live. Be sure to check all road conditions before heading out the door this morning!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

