PHOTO GALLERY: Snow has come to the Ozarks – here’s what to expect

This storm system that we've been talking about all week is finally here and it's producing rain and snow across the region. Rain will continue to mix with and change to snow as progress through the morning as cold air continues to wrap into the viewing area. Snowfall rates could be up over an inch or so at times which will eventually overcome the warmer surface temps. Accumulations have already gotten up to around 2" across the metro and this is just the beginning. Still looking like 3-5" is a good bet across the metro with some localized amounts possibly higher than that. The hardest hit zone is going to be our Northern Arkansas communities in the highest elevations. Some of those areas could pick up close to 10" if not a little more. Snow is going to fall all the way through the afternoon and into the evening before it begins to wind down across the Ozarks. Snow lingers the longest across northern reaches of the Natural State with flurries and snow showers across Southern Missouri. Conditions on the roads will likely deteriorate quickly as we head through the afternoon so I advise traveling earlier if you can. Roads will likely be slick and snow-covered into early tomorrow as temperatures tumble. Highs for our Sunday are only going to be in the 30s but it's going to be drier and bright. Temps continue to moderate as we head into early next week as a ridge of high pressure takes over. Highs ahead of our next cold front surge back close to the 60 degree mark. A big cool-down take over behind that boundary with highs falling throughout the day on Wednesday with readings likely in the 20s and 30s by Thursday.