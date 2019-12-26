Photo Gallery: Semi-truck crashed into supermarket in Hermitage Mo

HICKORY COUNTY, Mo.– A Semi-truck crashed all the way into a Five Star Supermarket in Hermitage, Mo this afternoon.

The driver of the semi had a medical issue.

The driver went to pull off the road in a parking lot and blacked out. The driver hit 3 mailboxes, 2 billboards, 3 parked cars and then drove into the grocery store.

Three pedestrian suffered minor injuries, none of them were transported to the hospital.

The driver was conscious and was taken to the hospital.

The truck went through the west edge of the building near the deli.

Nearly 60 feet of the building was damaged.

Trooper Ron Burgett with highway patrol said the Semi was hauling fireworks.











Photos Courtesy of Chatelle MacLaren

This is a developing story.