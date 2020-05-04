PHOTO GALLERY: Large hail reported in parts of the Ozarks

Breaking News
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– There were reports of baseball sized hail in parts of the Ozarks Monday morning (5/4/2020).

The front will try to slowly lift north with scattered strong to severe storms expected during the morning into the early afternoon over much of the area, especially north of the state line.

Large hail and strong wind gusts are possible.

Additional storms are expected to develop throughout the evening. These storms will likely produce large hail and strong wind gusts. Tornadoes also look possible, mainly south of a Nevada, Mo, to West Plains, Mo, line or near and south of the warm front that will try to edge north.

The threat for severe weather should wind down and shift out of the area by around midnight.

  • Courtesy of Bruce Moore
  • Courtesy of Bruce Moore
  • Courtesy of Bruce Moore
  • Courtesy of Lilandra Redus
  • Courtesy of Lilandra Redus
  • Courtesy of Bruce Moore
  • Half-dollar size hail in Billings, MO! Courtesy of Teena Shelby Cruzan
  • Quarter size hail in Billings, MO ⛈📸: Jeremy Sorrell 
  •  pea-sized hail in Webster County. 📸: JimnNancy Vestal
  •  Penny sized hail near Vanzant, Mo. 📸: Crystal Ripsam
  • Ping pong ball sized hail in South Springfield. 📸: Lauren Stockam
  • Ping pong ball-sized hail in Nixa. 📸: Billie Showalter

