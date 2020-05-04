PHOTO GALLERY: Large hail reported in parts of the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– There were reports of baseball sized hail in parts of the Ozarks Monday morning (5/4/2020).

The front will try to slowly lift north with scattered strong to severe storms expected during the morning into the early afternoon over much of the area, especially north of the state line.

Large hail and strong wind gusts are possible.

Additional storms are expected to develop throughout the evening. These storms will likely produce large hail and strong wind gusts. Tornadoes also look possible, mainly south of a Nevada, Mo, to West Plains, Mo, line or near and south of the warm front that will try to edge north.

The threat for severe weather should wind down and shift out of the area by around midnight.