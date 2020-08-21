Phil Mickelson announces he’ll play in his first PGA Tour Champions event at Ozarks National

RIDGEDALE, Mo.– Phil Mickelson announced on Friday he will compete next week at the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National in Hollister, Missouri, his first participation in a PGA Tour Champions event since becoming eligible for the Champions Tour earlier this summer.

“I’m going to play the Champions event this Monday,” he said on Twitter. “I’ve been playing well and I want to play. I wish I was playing in Chicago next week but excited to play my first Champions event.”

Mickelson is expected to miss the cut at the Northern Trust on Friday. He carded a three-under-par 68 in Round 2, but couldn’t dig out of his opening-round 74. The projected cut is currently at 2 under, leaving him two strokes on the unfavorable side of the cut line. As a result, he will miss next week’s BMW Championship, which is the second of three events in the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Lefty has had a strong season despite the early exit from the FedEx Cup Playoffs. He finished third at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February and had a T2 finish at Memphis for the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. A run on the Champions Tour could help keep him fresh as he gears up for the start of the 2020-2021 season in early September, starting with the Safeway Open on Sept. 10 and then the U.S. Open at Winged Foot the following week.

Mickelson, 50, hasn’t won a major championship event since The Open Championship in 2013 and would be the oldest golfer to win one.