Phelps Health follows Mercy’s footsteps in mask guidance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – As of January 10, Phelps Health will no longer allow cloth, reusable, or privately purchased face masks inside their facilities.

Instead, staff will provide employees, patients, and visitors with disposable surgical masks at the door.

This announcement comes days after Mercy Hospital in Springfield made similar changes to their masking policy.

Mercy Hospital is changing its masking guidelines, meaning visitors will no longer be permitted to wear cloth masks at any Mercy facility. In addition to being screened upon arrival, visitors will be required to wear a level 2 droplet mask, according to new guidelines on Mercy’s website.