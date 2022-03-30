PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. – A Phelps County man has been sentenced to life in prison for Armed Criminal Action with a firearm. Eric Hollingsworth, 42, has also been charged with Resisting Arrest, Shooting at a Person, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and the sentences for these charges will be concurrent with his life sentence.

A senior assistant prosecutor said Rolla Police were investigating a shoplifting case when they made contact with Hollingsworth. Hollingsworth ran from the police and shot at them with a pistol before jumping a fence and trying to hide on the porch of a private residence. After what the Phelps County Prosecutors Office calls “a short stand-off,” Hollingsworth surrendered and police took the pistol.

Prosecutor Bill Hudson argued for a life sentence after referencing past felonies and the need to protect the public. The judge ultimately agrees and called imprisonment for life the only just outcome.

“I know I speak for my entire office in commending Officers Switzer, Thomas, and Gray for the bravery they showed, both in apprehending Hollingsworth and in seeing the case through trial and sentencing,” Hudson said. “We are a safer community because of the courage and commitment of our law enforcement officers, and we must be thankful that none of them were injured, and that a dangerous felon is now in prison where he belongs.”