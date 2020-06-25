Phase two in Barry County requiring all service providers to wear masks

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — The Barry County Health Department will enforce stricter policy on mask-wearing in their phase two of reopening.

Starting June 26, service providers and servers will be required to wear a mask when social distancing is impossible.

The health department says some of these services include:

Dine-in food and beverage service

Tanning salons and services, nail services, spa type services, therapeutic massage (unless under the care of a physician.)

Haircutting, styling, washing, or coloring services.

Body decoration/modification services, including tattooing, piercing, branding, shaping, implants and painting.

Businesses who break the mask rule could be forced to close their business or go through legal actions with the health department. Employees may choose between a cloth or surgical mask.