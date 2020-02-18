Phase one of Ozark Empire Fairgrounds expansion plan underway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Ozark Empire Fairgrounds has officially broken ground on a 45-thousand square foot pavilion.

The pavilion will be able to host several events like horse shows, weddings, and family reunions.

Fairgrounds General Manager Aaron Owen says this project has been in the works for two years.

$1.4 million in funding was raised for this project, which came from the fairgrounds, its foundation, and donors.

This is phase one of the fairgrounds’ expansion plan. Phase two is going to be a $12 million arena and youth agriculture education center.

Owen says there’s practically no limit to what the pavilion can be used for.

Owen said, “It can be used for festivals up here, livestock auctions, but we’ve already bought the equipment to stall horses in there and livestock in there, which that’s all portable. It’ll have a concrete floor, so all that’ll be removable. It can be a show ring. It’s just got lots of versatility to it.”

The fairgrounds is waiting for its final permit to be finalized. Owen says he hopes the pavilion will be ready for use by the end of May.